The Rockets Stunned The Warriors After Kevin Durant’s Last Shot Didn’t Beat The Buzzer

10.18.17 30 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors raised their second championship banner in three years on Tuesday night, but Kevin Durant raised up and fired a shot just a bit too late for the Dubs to get an opening night win over the Houston Rockets.

Despite leading by as many as 17, the Rockets fought back down the stretch to beat Golden State, 122-121, at Oracle Arena after outscoring the Warriors 34-20 in the fourth quarter.

Houston got big shots from Eric Gordon and took a one-point lead on a pair of PJ Tucker free throws that gave the Warriors a chance to take the last shot. Stephen Curry fired a three off a screen that didn’t go. It sent up a wild scramble in the game’s final seconds, and Durant managed to get free and put up a shot at the buzzer.

