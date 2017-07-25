UPROXX At The ESPY's

Kevin Durant Thinks LaVar Ball Yelling At LaMelo Is Simply Teaching His Kids Passion

07.25.17

Ever since the Golden State Warriors won an NBA championship earlier this summer, Kevin Durant has reminded everyone that he’s one of the NBA’s most engaging personalities on Twitter. Whether he’s been talking to trolls or, uh, talking to more trolls, Durant has spent a lot of time on Twitter just chatting about basketball.

Durant’s latest Twitter musings came after ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams tweeted out a video criticizing LaVar Ball for forfeiting an AAU game because “raggedy-ass refs” were “cheating.” Sure, Ball could have handled that situation better, but Durant doesn’t think that forfeiting was as bad as Williams believes.

