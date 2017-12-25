Kevin Durant had 25 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Warriors’ 99-92 win over the Cavs on Monday afternoon in their highly anticipated Christmas day matchup that was their first meeting since the NBA Finals.

While Durant had a solid offensive day, it was his defense (and the defense of Golden State in general) that shined brightest. Down the stretch, Durant found himself tasked with trying to lock down LeBron James 1-on-1 in a tight game and did as well as anyone ever has in that situation.

Whether Durant is the new “LeBron Stopper” or not, his performance against LeBron had the Warriors very happy. While those in blue and yellow loved his effort, very few others felt the same way as there was a wild debate on Twitter late in the game as to whether Durant’s two late turnovers forced on LeBron were really fouls.

After the game, Durant was asked about those two plays and whether he was aware of Twitter buzzing about him getting away with two no-calls on questionable at best contact. Durant, who is no stranger to Twitter controversy, made his feelings clear towards those bringing their hot foul takes to social media.