Kevin Durant Got Away With Late Fouls On LeBron And NBA Twitter Couldn’t Believe It

#Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.25.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

The Cavs and Warriors played in a Christmas classic on Monday afternoon in Oakland, with the Warriors emerging with a 99-92 win over their rival from the East.

Neither team played particularly well on the offensive end, as the defenses shined in a chippy, physical contest. Kevin Durant (who came very close to getting ejected in the first quarter) led the way for the Warriors with 25 points and six boards, but his defense was very impressive, especially in lineups with Draymond Green and Jordan Bell, as that trio put the clamps on Cleveland’s offense at the rim.

While Durant’s defensive effort was impressive, two plays down the stretch will get a great deal of scrutiny for a pair of stops he had on LeBron James that caused many to cry foul. The first came on a LeBron drive on the left side, where there was contact before James lost the ball out of bounds.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTLeBron James

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 4 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 5 days ago 48 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP