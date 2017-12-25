The Cavs and Warriors played in a Christmas classic on Monday afternoon in Oakland, with the Warriors emerging with a 99-92 win over their rival from the East.
Neither team played particularly well on the offensive end, as the defenses shined in a chippy, physical contest. Kevin Durant (who came very close to getting ejected in the first quarter) led the way for the Warriors with 25 points and six boards, but his defense was very impressive, especially in lineups with Draymond Green and Jordan Bell, as that trio put the clamps on Cleveland’s offense at the rim.
While Durant’s defensive effort was impressive, two plays down the stretch will get a great deal of scrutiny for a pair of stops he had on LeBron James that caused many to cry foul. The first came on a LeBron drive on the left side, where there was contact before James lost the ball out of bounds.
