Getty Image

Kevin Durant is among the elite class of the NBA, regularly placed in the top two or three players in the world. Where LeBron James has long reigned as the NBA’s best player, Durant has, at the least, created a conversation about whether he’s matched or even surpassed the King.

LeBron has long been Durant’s counterpoint in the Eastern Conference, dating back to Durant’s first NBA Finals experience in 2012 with the Thunder going up against James’ Heat. Oklahoma City didn’t fare well then, and it took him five years and a controversial move to the Warriors for him to exact his revenge on James, who had likewise changed teams heading back to Cleveland.

The Warriors took down the Cavaliers in five games in the 2017 Finals, capping off one of the most dominant playoff runs in NBA history. Durant, who was widely criticized for leaving the Thunder for the loaded Warriors, earned Finals MVP honors for his incredible play, proving he was, indeed, the star among stars in Golden State. The highlight of Durant’s phenomenal Finals performance was his game-winner in Game 3 to lift the Warriors to a 3-0 lead in the series.