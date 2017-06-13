The No-Call On Kevin Durant Fouling LeBron James Made A Huge Difference In The First Half

06.13.17 29 mins ago

The Golden State Warriors are 2017 NBA Champions, as the team outlasted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 on Monday evening. While the game was chalked full of memorable moments, one pivotal one proved to be favorable for the eventual champions and it involved arguably the top two players in the league.

With 10:14 remaining in the second quarter, the Cavs took a 41-33 lead on the strength of a massive dunk from LeBron James at the expense of Kevin Durant.

LEBRON!! Should have been a foul, too…

