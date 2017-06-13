Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are 2017 NBA Champions, as the team outlasted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 on Monday evening. While the game was chalked full of memorable moments, one pivotal one proved to be favorable for the eventual champions and it involved arguably the top two players in the league.

With 10:14 remaining in the second quarter, the Cavs took a 41-33 lead on the strength of a massive dunk from LeBron James at the expense of Kevin Durant.