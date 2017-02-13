Getty Image

Kevin Durant’s mom wasn’t happy with the treatment of her son in his first game back in Oklahoma City on Saturday night. In fact, she said she was hurt by the things she heard from Thunder fans in the arena.

It shouldn’t have come as a surprise that the Thunder faithful would heckle and boo Durant, but it’s clear that Wanda Durant was not prepared for the types of insults that were hurled in the direction of her son as he took the court in Oklahoma City for the first time since leaving as a free agent. Among the things that got under Mama Durant’s skin was the “cupcake” chant directed at KD after USA Today‘s Sam Amick explained that it was a shot at her son being “soft.”

“Yeah, that bothers me, just to hear that that’s what the cupcake thing is all about,” said Wanda Durant. “Yeah, that bothers me. Kevin is not soft at all. He’s not soft. He made choices that he wanted to make.”

However, two days later, it appears as though Durant’s mom is ready to try a different approach and is trolling Thunder fans back by posting a picture to Twitter of her wearing a cupcake shirt.

After this tough & crazy weekend, I realized how much I love a GREAT!!! Cupcake. #LoveConquersHate pic.twitter.com/DXfGGpvF67 — Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) February 13, 2017

It’s the same cupcake shirt that some Thunder fans wore in the arena that Steph Curry and Draymond Green made trades of warmup shirt for so they could support Durant after the game. It’s clear that the Durants and the Warriors aren’t going to worry too much about a rocky reception for Kevin in his first game back.