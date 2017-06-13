Kevin Durant Shared A Touching Moment With His Mom After His NBA Finals MVP Win

#NBA Finals 2017
06.13.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant got the monkey off of his back on Monday night in Oakland, earning his first NBA championship and winning the Finals MVP award in the process. Durant has 39 points to lead the Warriors in their series clinching win in Game 5, and never scored fewer than 31 points in any of the five games of the Finals.

Durant was clearly emotional after winning his first title, thus validating his highly controversial decision to leave Oklahoma City for Golden State. That move was motivated entirely by getting championships and in his first season he succeeded. After the final buzzer sounded, Durant celebrated with his teammates and got an embrace from LeBron James in a tremendous show of respect.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTNBA Finals 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP