Kevin Durant got the monkey off of his back on Monday night in Oakland, earning his first NBA championship and winning the Finals MVP award in the process. Durant has 39 points to lead the Warriors in their series clinching win in Game 5, and never scored fewer than 31 points in any of the five games of the Finals.

Durant was clearly emotional after winning his first title, thus validating his highly controversial decision to leave Oklahoma City for Golden State. That move was motivated entirely by getting championships and in his first season he succeeded. After the final buzzer sounded, Durant celebrated with his teammates and got an embrace from LeBron James in a tremendous show of respect.