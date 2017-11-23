Kevin Durant And His Mom Think The Perceived Beef With Russell Westbrook Is ‘Too Hyped’

11.23.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook got the best of Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, scoring 34 points with a near-triple double to propel the Oklahoma City Thunder to a lopsided victory. While that result was somewhat unexpected, the headliner of the evening was Westbrook and Durant engaging in a heated exchange and, predictably, Durant was asked about the continual circus whenever he returns to his old stomping grounds.

In speaking to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Durant downplayed the incident and the entire hoopla surrounding the individual battle between the former teammates.

“It’s not about me and Russ. It’s about the Thunder and the Warriors. Myself and Russ are competing out there. That’s part of the game. It’s basketball. It’s not about us. We’re just playing the game, and trash talking is part of it. That’s all it is.”

