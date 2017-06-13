Kevin Durant’s Biggest Moments Of His MVP-Winning NBA Finals

#NBA Finals 2017
06.13.17 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant validated his decision to join the Golden State Warriors a year ago by winning the NBA Finals MVP award after tremendous performances all series in the Warriors’ 4-1 victory over the Cavaliers. Durant was the star in all four of the Warriors’ wins and scored over 31 points in all five games in the series.

The performance proved that Durant joining the Warriors wasn’t a matter of him coming in to ride along to his first NBA title, but that he became the team’s offensive leader even alongside two-time MVP Steph Curry. In Game 5, Durant got off to a slow start after picking up two quick fouls but came alive in the second quarter and never stopped his offensive onslaught from there.

Durant was lights out from three-point range in Game 5, making 5-of-8 attempts from long range on his way to 39 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the Warriors’ series clinching game. That performance also cemented his Finals MVP victory, but his effort throughout the series earned him that honor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTNBA Finals 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP