Getty Image

Kevin Durant validated his decision to join the Golden State Warriors a year ago by winning the NBA Finals MVP award after tremendous performances all series in the Warriors’ 4-1 victory over the Cavaliers. Durant was the star in all four of the Warriors’ wins and scored over 31 points in all five games in the series.

The performance proved that Durant joining the Warriors wasn’t a matter of him coming in to ride along to his first NBA title, but that he became the team’s offensive leader even alongside two-time MVP Steph Curry. In Game 5, Durant got off to a slow start after picking up two quick fouls but came alive in the second quarter and never stopped his offensive onslaught from there.

Durant was lights out from three-point range in Game 5, making 5-of-8 attempts from long range on his way to 39 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the Warriors’ series clinching game. That performance also cemented his Finals MVP victory, but his effort throughout the series earned him that honor.