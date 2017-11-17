Kevin Durant’s Game 3 Winner Was A ‘F*ck You’ To Paul Pierce And The Haters

Paul Pierce was one of the more vocal critics of Kevin Durant‘s decision to join the Golden State Warriors during the 2016 free agency period. Pierce thought that Durant’s decision showed that current players are not “as hungry or competitive as my generation was,” and that Durant joining the Warriors was like someone joining the “bully’s gang.”

Ultimately, Durant got the last laugh over Pierce and everyone else who criticized him, as the Warriors won a championship and he got the ring he had coveted for so long. He was also fantastic in the Finals, winning the series MVP and drilling a game-winning three to give the Warriors a stunning, come from behind win in Game 3.

Durant told Bleacher Report that this was a “f*ck you” shot to his haters. He made it a point to specifically mention Pierce, as his comments after he joined the Warriors left an impression.

