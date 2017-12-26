Getty Image

There are certain NBA celebrations that are iconic. Those moments when raw emotion poured out of some of the game’s all-time greats after reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

Michael Jordan breaking down in tears in the locker room, clutching the Larry O’Brien trophy after winning the 1993 NBA Finals is one of those moments. Kevin Garnett’s “Anything is possible!” outburst following his first title of his career comes to mind as a recent example. The 2017 Warriors do not fall into the same category.

The Warriors’ latest title was as business like as any championship run could be. There wasn’t the unbridled joy of their first title or the emotion of breaking through after a long drought. They did what they were supposed to do and righted the wrong of 2016 in the process. The title was validation of putting together their roster of superstars and also revenge. They finally silenced the interminable 3-1 jokes and were able to fire back at the Cavs with jokes of their own.

The one player you would have expected to have some kind of raw emotional response to the title was Kevin Durant. It was the first of his career, 10 years after being drafted, and he quieted critics with a Finals MVP-earning performance. But afterwards, Durant was excited, he certainly celebrated and reflected on what it meant, but there wasn’t the kind of emotional outburst we’ve seen in the past from similar breakthroughs.