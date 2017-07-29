Kevin Durant And More Than 3,000 Children Set A World Record In India

Kevin Durant doesn’t care what happens to Kyrie Irving because he’s out in Asia setting world records. The Golden State Warriors star and NBA Finals MVP is currently abroad taking in the sights and sounds. Oh, and he’s putting his name in the Guinness Book of World Records by holding a massive basketball training session in India.

According to the Associated Press, Durant and company set a record when 3,459 children from the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program joined the superstar for a workout and instructional lesson at the NBA Academy in Delhi, India.

