Outside of the MVP debate — which rages on after Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double on Wednesday — the biggest controversy in the NBA this season has been about players resting and whether it’s bad for the league.

Plenty have weighed in on the debate. LeBron James has questioned why it only seems to matter when he does it, and said there’s not really anything the NBA can do to stop it. Jeff Van Gundy got really mad on a broadcast about it, and Charles Barkley got predictably upset about the issue as well. Adam Silver even went as far to send a memo to the league’s Board of Governors about the spreading epidemic of players getting much needed rest.

Kevin Durant joined the growing list of those to speak out about the issue in an interview with ESPN’s Chris Haynes, and Durant pointed out the double-standard that the debate around the issue has revealed.

“The truth about it is, it’s only for a couple of players in the league,” Durant said. “They don’t care if the 13th man on the bench rest. It’s only for like LeBron [James], Steph [Curry], [James] Harden, Russell [Westbrook]. It’s only for like five players. So you want a rule just for those five players?”