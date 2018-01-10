Even Kevin Durant ‘Never Envisioned’ Reaching His Latest Career Milestone

01.10.18

Kevin Durant has set goals for himself his entire NBA career. And he’s reached many of those goals. But as he comes up on 20,000 career points, Durant admitted that it’s never something he dreamed he could accomplish.

It might seem strange for an athlete to admit, but scoring longevity is no guarantee — no matter how talented you are. And in a sport where one major injury can derail an entire career, not many players allow themselves to think long-term like that.

Just 25 points from reaching the major milestone, Durant spoke to ESPN’s Chris Haynes about reaching 20,000 and what it means to him.

