Kevin Durant just took a massive pay cut this summer to allow the Warriors to re-sign Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Shaun Livingston and keep their juggernaut moving forward as the title favorite for years to come. Durant will be able to opt out and become a free agent again next summer, which he’s expected to do, and all signs point to him signing a long term, max deal to stay in Golden State, who will have his Bird rights.

However, there is the ever-so-slim chance that Durant walks next summer and fans of every other NBA team will hope that he is willing to part ways with the Warriors and join their squad. Among the teams that could potentially have max funds next season, pending their ability to get out from under contracts like Carmelo Anthony’s and Joakim Noah’s, are the New York Knicks.

Fans in New York regularly find themselves teased by free agents as the Knicks are regularly floated as a potential destination as leverage, only to see a star sign elsewhere. When it comes to Durant, he’s not even going to toy with Knicks fans’ emotions when it comes to a potential future in New York.