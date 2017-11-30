Kevin Durant Predicts A Nick Young Revenge Game Against The Lakers

11.29.17 1 hour ago

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the two teams’ opening salvo for the season, and it’ll mark the first time Steph Curry squares off against rookie Lonzo Ball, whose overly-loquacious father has claimed repeatedly is a better player than the two-time MVP.

But a vastly-underrated part of this narrative is Nick Young‘s first return to L.A. to face his former team since signing with the Warriors last summer. Though any lingering animus he might have harbored toward to the Lakers likely left town when D’Angelo Russell was traded to the Nets and Byron Scott was relieved of his coaching duties, it feels appropriate that Swaggy might use any excuse to have a big game.

That’s what Kevin Durant thinks, at least.

