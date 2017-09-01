Kevin Durant’s Next KD10 ‘Numbers’ Will Be The First Nike Signature With A Team Logo

Kevin Durant is having quite the summer. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has traveled the world, destroyed trolls on Twitter, and become a strong voice against social and political issues. It’s pretty good to be Durant right now, and his star is so big that Nike has done something with his latest KD10 sneaker colorway that the shoe giant has never done before.

The KD10 “Numbers” were unveiled on Friday with a release date of October 1, and for the first time ever a team logo will appear on a Nike signature basketball sneaker. The Warriors logo isn’t prominent, but it is subtly placed on the tongue tab and on the bottom of the outsole, while the lining of the shoe is Warriors colors with blue and gold.

