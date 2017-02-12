Well, here we go. It’s no surprise that Oklahoma City fans were going to make Chesapeake Energy Arena as hostile as possible during Kevin Durant‘s first game in their building since he joined the Warriors. We got our first taste of that when Durant came out to shoot around before tip off and was met with a swarm of boos.

But prior to that, the people of Oklahoma City made sure to get their points across to Durant before he even arrived at the arena. Most notably, there was a human being dressed like a cupcake with Durant’s number and the Warriors’ logo on it.

This can best be explained by an Instagram post Russell Westbrook made after Durant decided to head out west. Westbrook posted a plate of cupcakes, and according to Sports Illustrated, “When Kendrick Perkins played center for the Thunder, he called teammates ‘cupcake’ if he thought they were acting a little soft. Westbrook and Durant adopted the term in jest.”

Additionally, here is this person with a gigantic cupcake painted onto his torso.

Other Thunder fans decided to use Durant’s own words against him, as they made massive signs that included KD’s old tweets criticizing super teams.