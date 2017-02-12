Kevin Durant Is Getting Shredded By Thunder Fans During His Return To Oklahoma City

02.11.17 11 mins ago

Well, here we go. It’s no surprise that Oklahoma City fans were going to make Chesapeake Energy Arena as hostile as possible during Kevin Durant‘s first game in their building since he joined the Warriors. We got our first taste of that when Durant came out to shoot around before tip off and was met with a swarm of boos.

But prior to that, the people of Oklahoma City made sure to get their points across to Durant before he even arrived at the arena. Most notably, there was a human being dressed like a cupcake with Durant’s number and the Warriors’ logo on it.

This can best be explained by an Instagram post Russell Westbrook made after Durant decided to head out west. Westbrook posted a plate of cupcakes, and according to Sports Illustrated, “When Kendrick Perkins played center for the Thunder, he called teammates ‘cupcake’ if he thought they were acting a little soft. Westbrook and Durant adopted the term in jest.”

Additionally, here is this person with a gigantic cupcake painted onto his torso.

Other Thunder fans decided to use Durant’s own words against him, as they made massive signs that included KD’s old tweets criticizing super teams.

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP