Getty Image

The Kevin Durant story is fascinating, and to be honest, it’s difficult to put a finger on why. He’s one of the best players in the NBA today. He’s one of the best players in the NBA, ever. He’s a regular season MVP. He’s an NBA Finals MVP. He’s an NBA Champion. Those are fascinating accolades, but something about Kevin Durant the person is profoundly interesting. The way he carries himself, the way he talks about things, his honesty, his mistakes – just when you think you’ve read every Durant anecdote there is to read, another interesting wrinkle surfaces.

Let’s set the immediate scene here. The Thunder signed University of South Carolina guard P.J. Dozier to a two-way contract this summer. Dozier is in the NBA’s G-League playing for the Oklahoma City Blue right now, but most notably, he’s wearing Durant’s old no. 35 for the Thunder.

If you’re looking for a reason to call the Thunder petty, it doesn’t take a lot of convincing to call them petty for giving Durant’s number to anyone, let alone a marginal NBA prospect like Dozier. At the same time, if this is the number Dozier requested, should the Thunder say no? Maybe? That’s up for debate.

It’s difficult to imagine this happening here in 2017, but somewhere down the line, Durant’s no. 35 is probably going to hand from the rafter in Oklahoma City someday. I know, I know, it’s easy to think that’s impossible now, but believe it or not, far worse relationships have been mended in the past, and Durant has the accolades to warrant such an honor. Maybe the Thunder hold on to this grudge forever, but that seems unlikely.