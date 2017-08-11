Kevin Durant Says It’s Going To ‘Suck’ Playing Paul George And The Thunder This Season

08.10.17 37 mins ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant says it’s going to “suck” to play the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. Durant spoke to the The Athleticbrand new in the Bay Area — in a wide-ranging interview that covered his new deal with the Warriors and what he thinks of the Oklahoma City Thunder now that Paul George has joined forces with Russell Westbrook.

Durant was complimentary of the Thunder, saying that it’s not going to be fun taking on his old squad after they added an All-Star in George. He even went as far as to say the team has a “Big 3” in George, Westbrook, and talented big man Steven Adams.

“I think if they feed off each other, it could be great. I’m a fan of the game. So I can see if something is going to work or not and I think that’s going to be a really, really great pairing. It’s going to suck for us and the rest of the league. But as a fan of the game, it’s going to be tight to see how they work that thing out.”

Durant was also asked about his contract with the Warriors. It’s pretty obvious that he left a lot of money on the table to fit under the cap for Golden State, but Durant isn’t sweating what anyone thinks about his new deal.

