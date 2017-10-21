Getty Image

Kevin Durant isn’t just one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen. His game has evolved to include a prolific presence on the other end of the floor as well.

In the Golden State Warriors’ venerated death lineup, Durant often acts as their de facto rim protector. Both his perimeter defense and his ability to patrol the paint have improved tremendously over the years as he’s learned how to effectively leverage his considerable length to make life miserable for his opponents.

He put the full repertoire on display Friday night against the Pelicans during one particularly thrilling sequence despite being deprived of one of the key components of basketball-playing ensemble.