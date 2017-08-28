Getty Image

One of the biggest coups of the off-season has been the Thunder’s acquisition of Paul George from the Indiana Pacers, who they got in return for a rather meager package consisting of Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo. It took a lot of folks around the league by surprise, including a certain former Thunder star who has since moved on to greener pastures.

On the newest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Kevin Durant weighed in on the move, and in the process, pegged George as the only other player at his position he considers his equal.

Via The Ringer: