One of the biggest coups of the off-season has been the Thunder’s acquisition of Paul George from the Indiana Pacers, who they got in return for a rather meager package consisting of Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo. It took a lot of folks around the league by surprise, including a certain former Thunder star who has since moved on to greener pastures.
On the newest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Kevin Durant weighed in on the move, and in the process, pegged George as the only other player at his position he considers his equal.
Via The Ringer:
…I think Paul George is so good. A lot of people disrespect him. Because I play against him and I respect my position.
So that was shocking because Indiana just gave him away. And I ain’t think OKC would even think about giving up anything to trade for him. I didn’t think they would do it, but that was a ballsy move.
