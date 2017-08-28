Kevin Durant Couldn’t Believe The Pacers ‘Just Gave’ Paul George Away To The Thunder

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
08.28.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

One of the biggest coups of the off-season has been the Thunder’s acquisition of Paul George from the Indiana Pacers, who they got in return for a rather meager package consisting of Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo. It took a lot of folks around the league by surprise, including a certain former Thunder star who has since moved on to greener pastures.

On the newest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Kevin Durant weighed in on the move, and in the process, pegged George as the only other player at his position he considers his equal.

Via The Ringer:

…I think Paul George is so good. A lot of people disrespect him. Because I play against him and I respect my position.

So that was shocking because Indiana just gave him away. And I ain’t think OKC would even think about giving up anything to trade for him. I didn’t think they would do it, but that was a ballsy move.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGE

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 4 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP