ESPN

Kevin Durant did not appear pleased when Peyton Manning had some fun at his expense at the ESPYs, but now he says he was in on it the whole time.

Durant gave his best stink face when ESPYs host Manning gently joked about him jumping on a winning Golden State team at ESPN’s annual sports award show on Wednesday night, and the Internet loved to watch him broil over the slight while even his mother, Wanda, laughed the mostly-wooden Manning off.

But by Thursday morning, word leaked out that Durant wasn’t actually mad. In fact, he found it quite funny.