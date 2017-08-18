Kevin Durant Reactivated His Instagram Account After A Lengthy Absence

Kevin Durant is back on Instagram. Hours after calling out Donald Trump in two separate interviews, Durant posted on the social media account in honor of Kevin Durant Day in his hometown. The Golden State Warriors superstar and Lil Dicky’s best sparring partner already has an active YouTube channel, but he’s officially back on the photo blogging website.

Fan sites had cropped up to celebrate Durant on Instagram in his absence, but there ain’t nothing like the real thing, baby. And the new king is back.

