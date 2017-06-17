Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the NBA world, and Kevin Durant is directly in the middle of the action. The 2017 NBA Finals MVP was incredible in his team’s victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and at least to some degree, that performance has taken some heat off Durant’s decision to jump to the Warriors after leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With that said, there is still a group of people who will never let Durant forget his choice, and citizens of Oklahoma City are chief among them. To that end, Oklahoma City’s official Instagram account fired a shot in Durant’s direction, and it came while promoting recycling to its residents. (h/t NewsOK.com)