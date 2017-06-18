A San Francisco Newspaper Trolled Oklahoma City By Calling Kevin Durant ‘Mr. Reliable’

#NBA Finals 2017
06.18.17 1 hour ago

The Golden State Warriors helped Kevin Durant win an NBA title, but that doesn’t mean Oklahoma City Thunder fans are over the way he left town to do it. And those in the Bay Area seem more than willing to make sure they remember how it went down.

A Bay Area paper featured Durant on its front page on Thursday and used every opportunity to tweak those Durant left behind in Oklahoma City. The San Francisco Examiner called him “Mr. Reliable” in the headline and “selfless” in a subhed. Both caught the eye of a lot of people in Oklahoma City.

