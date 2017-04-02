Getty Image

Shaquille O’Neal caused a little trouble — as he and his TNT cohorts are known to do — making some harsh criticisms about Kevin Durant and his lack of a championship ring or G-14 classification, as Shaq put it. It’s all in response to Shaq’s spat with JaVale McGee that has escalated thanks to Durant coming to his teammate’s defense. It isn’t a new criticism from those who have found championship gold and rings throughout their career. You hear that type of talk in all sports, especially around hall of fame time, but it has its drawbacks. But by saying someone who hasn’t won a championship isn’t worth the conversation, you’re placing a guy like Scot Pollard above guys like Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, and Karl Malone just because he has a ring and they don’t. It’s silly talk.

That’s why it’s nice to hear Durant hit back at Shaq’s comments while on The Bill Simmons Podcast, shutting down all that championship talk and explaining what’s truly important to him in life according to Sports Illustrated: