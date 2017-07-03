Kevin Durant Was Prepared To Take Less Money To Help The Warriors Land Rudy Gay

07.03.17 48 mins ago

Getty Image

Everyone knew that Kevin Durant was going to return to the Golden State Warriors this offseason, but no one expected that he would leave so much on the table. Multiple reports indicated that Durant re-signed with the team on Monday evening, agreeing to a two-year deal with a player option worth about $53 million.

Considering that Steph Curry agreed to the richest deal in league history, it wouldn’t have been a shock if the Warriors wanted to give Durant as much money as they could. But Durant decided to leave a ton of cash on the table so Golden State would be able to re-sign Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

That’s a pretty selfless move by Durant, who will certainly make his money elsewhere. The craziest part is that he was willing to go even further in the event that Iguodala left Golden State so the Warriors could sign another free agent wing: Rudy Gay.

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTNBA Free Agency 2017Rudy Gay

