Finally, it happened. Everyone wanted to know what was going to happen when Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant took the floor as teammates during the NBA All-Star Game.

Early on in the first quarter, we got the answer: the former teammates were going to pair up for a sick alley-oop. It was awesome, not only because it’s cool to watch them put aside their beef for a moment because of a basketball game, but because it was reiminiscent of some of their best moments in Oklahoma City when they were arguably the best 1-2 punch in the NBA.