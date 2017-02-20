Top 5 Cities We Wish NBA All-Star Weekend Could Be Held

The NBA World Reacted To Kevin Durant And Russell Westbrook’s All-Star Alley-Oop

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.19.17 25 mins ago

Getty Image

Finally, it happened. Everyone wanted to know what was going to happen when Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant took the floor as teammates during the NBA All-Star Game.

Early on in the first quarter, we got the answer: the former teammates were going to pair up for a sick alley-oop. It was awesome, not only because it’s cool to watch them put aside their beef for a moment because of a basketball game, but because it was reiminiscent of some of their best moments in Oklahoma City when they were arguably the best 1-2 punch in the NBA.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNBA All-StarNBA All-Star 2017OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP