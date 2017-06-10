Getty Image

Kevin Durant entered Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals as the front-runner for the series MVP award. While the result was not a favorable one for the Golden State Warriors, Durant finished the evening with an impressive statistical performance, and in truth, his team is still a prohibitive favorite to capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

However, all of that success did not prevent Durant from being trolled by fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and their ammunition was only two words.

Russell. Westbrook.