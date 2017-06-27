Kevin Durant Congratulated Russell Westbrook On ‘F***in Balling Out’ In His MVP Season

In the middle of the 2016-17 NBA regular season, there were few storylines as big as the apparent ongoing feud between former teammates turned rivals, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Durant had left Westbrook and the Thunder for the Warriors (and ultimately a title), and he was not well received in his return to Oklahoma City.

Durant endured “cupcake” chants, cupcake costumes, and all manner of other jabs at his character from those in OKC. Westbrook, for his part, didn’t do much in the way of discussing Durant, instead doing things like ignoring Durant for most of All-Star weekend. The two jawed at each other on the court, and Westbrook at one point said he wasn’t speaking with KD.

We haven’t heard much on the Durant-Westbrook front since before the playoffs, when Durant suggested that he’d like to get back to being friends with Russ, but after Westbrook took home his first MVP trophy on Monday night, Durant offered up a congratulatory message to Russ on his YouTube page.

