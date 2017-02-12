Russell Westbrook And Kevin Durant Got Into It As The Thunder Attempted To Come Back

02.11.17 2 hours ago

Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City has been met with a great deal of anticipation and with good reason. However, much of the first half belonged to the Golden State Warriors, to the point where Durant’s new team held a commanding lead over Durant’s old team. With that as the backdrop, the Thunder (finally) generated something of a positive run early in the third quarter and it was Russell Westbrook in the driver’s seat for Oklahoma City.

After Westbrook led a quick run to slash the lead to 18 (yes, 18) points midway through the period, a timeout was called and the All-NBA guard decided that it was time to start jawing in Durant’s direction. Westbrook can clearly be seen exclaiming “I’m coming!” as the two players head toward their respective benches and Durant seems to brush things off with full knowledge that his team remains in complete control on the scoreboard.

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

