Kevin Durant’s Weird New Spinning Shooting Drill Is Mesmerizing

Getty Image

Among the many things the Golden State Warriors are known for these days, their unique warmup routines are certainly one of them. It’s something Stephen Curry has been doing for years, and the rest of the squad has followed his lead. Curry’s done it all, from going a ridiculous 5-for-5 on 40-foot jumpers to intricate ball-handling drills. Curry’s pregame rituals have become appointment viewing for Warriors fans at Oracle Arena.

Kevin Durant has also kicked the weirdness of his pregame routine up a notch. It started with this hoop-pad-bear-hug curl for a corner jumper and has slowly escalated from there.

Kevin Durant does a funny pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/BKEF9pN1ui — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 7, 2017

Prior to Wednesday night’s match-up with the Charlotte Hornets, fans filmed Durant going through his pregame routine. Durant’s workout culminated in this mesmerizing full pirouette, Dirk Nowitzki-esque one-footed jumper.