Kevin Durant Will Sit Out Sunday Night With A Sprained Left Ankle

The Warriors needed an epic comeback on Saturday night in Philadelphia to avoid back-to-back losses to start their east coast road trip, getting big second half performances from Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to erase a 22-point halftime deficit.

Durant seemed in good spirits after the game, joking that he really wanted to beat the Sixers in order to keep Joel Embiid from “talking sh*t” on Twitter. However, at some point in the proceedings in Philadelphia, Durant sustained a left ankle sprain in his 33 minutes of action against the Sixers that will keep him out of Sunday night’s game in Brooklyn, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.