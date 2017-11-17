Kevin Durant Enjoys Being Steph Curry’s Teammate Because He Doesn’t Consider Himself A Leader

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant
11.16.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant is unquestionably one of the best basketball players on earth. Despite this, the Golden State Warriors‘ star forward admits that he lacks a quality that many of the game’s greats possess: leadership. It’s not the kind of flaw that prevents him from being a superstar or anything, but it’s still something that is just not part of his repertoire.

The issue was that Durant had to take on this role from the day that he was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics. Even though he played alongside Russell Westbrook, the Oklahoma City Thunder were always viewed as Durant’s team, which didn’t fit with his more laid-back personality.

Durant isn’t a rah-rah kind of guy who’s going to get the team hyped with an epic pregame speech, and would prefer to lead by example with what he does on the court. It’s one of the reasons he was so happy to join Golden State, because he knew he was entering a locker room where those leadership roles are already established, and he could simply join a team that let him do what he does best and play ball.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTSTEPHEN CURRY

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP