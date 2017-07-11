Kevin Durant Explained Why Steve Nash Is His ‘Yoda’

07.11.17

YouTube/KevinDurant

Kevin Durant‘s first season with the Warriors was, by most any measure, a success. He posted incredible numbers, won a championship, and earned NBA Finals MVP honors. However, in the middle of his tremendous season he was derailed by a knee injury that kept him out for much of the second half of the season, only returning just prior to the playoffs.

When Durant got back on the court, it didn’t take long for him to get back into the flow of everything, and the Warriors cruised through the playoffs on a 16-1 tear to the title. It wasn’t simply a matter of Durant walking back out there and being ready to go, though. As documented in his “Still KD” web series, Durant’s work with Steve Nash, part of the Warriors’ staff, played a big role in his return to form.

You can see the part with Durant and Nash at about the 4:45 mark, as Durant raves about working with someone with as sharp a basketball mind as Nash to help him find little improvements to make in his game. Durant said he and others on the Warriors have begun calling Nash “Yoda” because of the wisdom he imparts in those sessions.

