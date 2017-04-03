Kevin Durant Is Making His Return To The Warriors Very, Very Soon

Getty Image

Kevin Durant has been out of the Golden State Warriors lineup for more than a month now with a knee sprain, and the last couple of updates on his recovery haven’t really been updates at all. But Dubs fans got some potentially fantastic news on Monday when Marc Stein of ESPN tweeted that the organization apparently has a target date for his return. And it’s very soon.

Story going online now: Golden State is targeting Saturday's home date with New Orleans for Kevin Durant's return, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) April 3, 2017

Durant’s return this weekend would give him a few tune-up games to get ready for the playoffs. The Warriors, meanwhile, have been on an absolute tear this month, with Steph Curry rediscovering some of that swagger that made him a two-time MVP, and in the process have staved off a late push from the surging Spurs to seize the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings.

The way the playoff picture looks today, the Warriors would face a first-round match-up against a suddenly feisty Portland Trail Blazers team that has been rolling since adding big man Jusuf Nurkic at the trade deadline. But Nurkic has since suffered a broken leg, and there’s really no telling whether he’ll back to form in time to take on Golden State.

The Warriors should be able to handle their business against the Blazers with or without Durant, but they obviously would like to get him back to full strength as soon as possible.