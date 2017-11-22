Kevin Durant Insists He’s ‘Learned How To Tune Out The Crowd’ In Oklahoma City

11.21.17

Kevin Durant seemed to love going to Oklahoma City last year. He only suited up during one of the two meetings the teams played in his old stomping grounds, but Durant looked unfazed by the Thunder faithful, scoring 34 points on 12-for-21 shooting in a 130-114 Warriors win. This was despite the fact that the crowd in Oklahoma City was doing anything it could to shake the former MVP.

There are questions about whether Durant will play during the first matchup in the midwest between the two teams this season — Golden State travels to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, and Durant is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. But if he does play, he is ready for whatever Thunder fans throw at him.

Durant met with the media and was asked about heading back to Oklahoma City, and stressed that he is taking the just another game approach to things.

