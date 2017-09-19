Kevin Durant Apologized For Tweets About OKC Which Basically Admitted He Has Alt Accounts

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
09.19.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The biggest story of this week in the never-ending soap opera that is the NBA offseason was the revelation that Kevin Durant apparently has secondary Twitter and Instagram accounts that he uses to cape for himself in arguments. This came to light when Durant’s official account accidentally tweeted things in the third person about how Durant didn’t like Billy Donovan or the Thunder organization that appeared to have been meant to come from a different Twitter account.

There was wild speculation about Durant having alternate accounts that he used to argue for himself in his official Twitter accounts mentions, but there was no proof. He could have easily put this on a social media manager or someone else with access to his account, but while speaking at Tech Crunch in San Francisco, Durant admitted to having the alternate Instagram account and also admitted that he was the one that sent the tweets about Donovan and the Thunder.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP