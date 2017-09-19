Getty Image

The biggest story of this week in the never-ending soap opera that is the NBA offseason was the revelation that Kevin Durant apparently has secondary Twitter and Instagram accounts that he uses to cape for himself in arguments. This came to light when Durant’s official account accidentally tweeted things in the third person about how Durant didn’t like Billy Donovan or the Thunder organization that appeared to have been meant to come from a different Twitter account.

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 🐗 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

There was wild speculation about Durant having alternate accounts that he used to argue for himself in his official Twitter accounts mentions, but there was no proof. He could have easily put this on a social media manager or someone else with access to his account, but while speaking at Tech Crunch in San Francisco, Durant admitted to having the alternate Instagram account and also admitted that he was the one that sent the tweets about Donovan and the Thunder.