Kevin Durant Defended LaMelo Ball's Lamborghini Before Challenging Someone On Twitter To A Debate

09.01.17

Getty Image

Kevin Durant isn’t afraid to call out just about anyone on Twitter these days. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has taken aim at a conservative former ESPN reporter, said a schoolteacher should be “fired and throw in jail” and even defended some of his earlier Tweets, which were a bit out there. He’s even been able to explain the finer points of the NBA transaction wire to a rapper.

Durant is having the time of his life this summer, and it’s been an enjoyable side effect of him finally becoming an NBA champion. But as the month flips from August to September, it doesn’t look like the Summer of KD is slowing down anytime soon.

His latest Twitter interaction involved defending LaMelo Ball, who was given a very nice car by his father, LaVar Ball. The high school junior became the first 16-year-old to ever be given his own signature shoe, but with every Ball story there is a Ball backlash.

Durant took to Twitter to compliment the littlest Big Baller’s choice of vehicle on Thursday, which immediately garnered him some responses.

Because it’s the Summer of KD, Durant picked one out and poked fun at him for wanting a Lamborghini for himself.

