Getty Image

Leading the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals in five games, Kevin Durant is now an NBA champion, which was his ultimate goal when he decided to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Bay Area last summer. Thunder fans were shocked and angered by Durant’s decision at the time and that anger continues today when shortly after the Warriors won the championship, Oklahoma City trolled him with a classic recycling joke.

But while Oklahoma City was making a rather harmless joke at Durant’s expense, one passionate Thunder and serious Russell Westbrook fan decided to go at the Warriors All-Star on Twitter on Sunday. Durant didn’t remain silent and returned fire, putting the Thunder in her appropriate place.

The whole back-and-forth started when Durant congratulated Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taursi for becoming the WNBA’s All-Time scoring leader. The Thunder fan used this opportunity to attack Durant for his performance in the Western Conference Finals last year when Golden State came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Oklahoma City.

She also poked fun of Durant for his tight relationship with Draymond Green, who was instrumental in recruiting him to the Warriors. Durant wasn’t having it though.