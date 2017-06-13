Even Jeopardy! Is Making Fun Of Kevin Durant For Joining The Warriors

06.12.17 41 mins ago

Kevin Durant’s decision to join the Golden State Warriors during the 2016 offseason will never be forgotten. To be fair, that attention on that particular event will almost certainly fade in the future, especially if Durant and his team are able to claim the 2017 NBA Championship.

With that said, the former Oklahoma City Thunder superstar just can’t escape the ribbing that comes with leaving a team to join the squad that defeated you just weeks earlier. He’s spent much of this weekend dealing with the latest revelations that Draymond Green called him from the parking lot after the Warriors’ Game 7 loss — Durant denied this — and even being on the precipice of his first NBA title, the questions about why he joined Golden State persist.

On Monday, that point was driven home from the good folks at Jeopardy! and they even recalled the exact circumstance behind Durant’s departure within the stated clue.

