NBA Twitter Appears To Have Found Kevin Durant's Secret Instagram Account

09.18.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant famously returned to Instagram this summer after a more than two year absence. Durant returned to Instagram when his hometown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, celebrated his title in August. He’s mentioned the return in interviews and might even be using its powers to find love.

But did he ever truly leave? After eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed Durant — or someone with access to Durant’s account — arguing in the third person about Durant’s decision to leave Oklahoma City for Golden State two summers ago, the internet sleuths started investigating Durant’s online footprint.

What they found appears to be a secret Instagram account that’s also argued in Durant’s favor in the past. Tim Cato tweeted on Monday about an account NBA Reddit found called “quiresultan” that the sleuths fingered as connected to Durant in some way.

