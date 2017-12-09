Kevin Garnett Offered Some Sage Advice To Lonzo And LaVar Ball

Twitter/Area21

Kevin Garnett has never been one to mince words, and that candor is precisely why TNT wanted to sign him to a broadcasting contract as soon as he retired. Garnett has since settled into his NBA on TNT show, Area 21, and it’s already produced a handful of hilarious and insightful moments. Garnett’s latest roundtable discussion on all-things Big Baller Brand is one of those moments.

On Thursday, Garnett had Rasheed Wallace, Tony Delk, and Rod Strickland on to discuss a host of NBA topics. Like most NBA conversations these days, the Lonzo and LaVar Ball dynamic was brought up, and the commentary ranged from criticism of LaVar, to advice for Lonzo, and everything in between.

Garnett’s main point of advice for Lonzo was to attach himself to a former veteran point guard like Chauncey Billups or Sam Cassell to teach him how you’re supposed to play NBA basketball. Garnett went on to mention that while LaVar may have taken him this far, and that the support system Lonzo’s family provides is great, in order to learn the “temperature” it takes to compete at the highest level, the Ball family has to “leave it to the professionals.”