Getty Image

NBA All-Time rankings have been a hot topic of discussion ever since Scottie Pippen revealed that he would put LeBron James over Michael Jordan on ESPN’s First Take Thursday morning. Pippen’s comments were somewhat vague in the sense that he was talking about statistics, but anytime Pippin places James over Jordan in anything, it’s going to create some buzz.

Pippen’s comments sparked Chauncey Billups to weigh-in. Billups claimed that despite how much he loves LeBron James, there is absolutely nothing James can do to overtake Michael Jordan. It’s a somewhat bold claim by Billups considering the fact that James is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now, and still has plenty of time to add to his legacy.

Kevin Garnett hosted a panel of NBA legends on Area 21 Thursday night, and after all the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate this week, Garnett asked all of them where they would rank James among the NBA greats. Garnett noted that doing this exercise while he’s still playing is tough, but it was an interesting discussion regardless.