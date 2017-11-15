Kevin Garnett Worked With Thon Maker To Become The ‘Best In The F*cking Gym’ After Bucks Practice

Bucks big man Thon Maker is still very much a work in progress. The 20-year-old center is in his second year in the league, and despite an expanded role with the team this season, it’s obvious that Maker still has a way to go before he reaches the potential that Milwaukee saw when they took him with the 10th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He is trying to put in the work to get better, though. We know this because he got in some extra practice after the Bucks finished practice on Tuesday afternoon.

This wasn’t just a matter of Maker putting some extra shots up, either. Kevin Garnett visited practice, and while he spent some time working with guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the future Hall of Fame inductee put Maker through a full workout, according to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Garnett barked at Maker for watching his shots instead of turning to catch a pass to put up another. He slapped Maker’s stomach, testing his focus and strength while he launched jump shots. Garnett reminded Maker to slow himself down and let the game come to him.

