Kevin Garnett Is Adamant Thon Maker Will Be An NBA MVP One Day

11.21.17 58 mins ago

Saying the Milwaukee Bucks have a future MVP on their roster right now feels more like merely stating facts than making some kind of bold prediction. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rise to superstardom has been incredible to watch, and the 22-year-old from Greece is posting MVP-caliber stats through the early stages of this season.

However, Kevin Garnett is willing to step out on a limb and proclaim that the Bucks have someone else other than Antetokounmpo on their roster that will be an NBA MVP in the future.

Garnett spoke with Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Abrams recently and his work with Bucks’ center Thon Maker came up. Garnett raved about the talents and abilities of Maker, who has incredible length, and proclaimed him to be a future MVP.

“Thon is going to be the MVP of the league one day,” Garnett said. “Mark it down. He has the bones. He has the appetite to be able to chase something like that.”

