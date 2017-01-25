Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

Senior Writer
01.25.17

The big story from Tuesday night’s game between the Clippers and Sixers was supposed to be Blake Griffin’s return to the lineup for an ailing Los Angeles team (that is still playing pretty well). Coming back from knee surgery to remove “loose bodies” – which sounds suspiciously like the plot of my Innerspace 2 script – Griffin scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 29 minutes. Not bad, right? Well, what is bad, at least for the Clippers, is that the Sixers ruined his comeback story by beating L.A. 121-110.

The win is obviously good for the Sixers, who have won seven of their last 10 as they march their way out of the cellar and hopefully into the hunt for the No. 8 spot in the East. Arguably the best highlight of the night came from Richaun Holmes, who is the guy we never talk about in the Sixers’ logjam of big men. And if he keeps playing like he did on Tuesday night — scoring 19 points off the bench, after returning from a D-League trip – he’ll make it much easier for the Sixers to trade Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor.

Especially if he keeps making celebrity fans out of guys like Kevin Hart.

NBA/YouTube

Ashley Burns has written about movies, TV, and sports for UPROXX since the site's first day.

