There’s a lot that needs to happen over the next few months to get there, but right now the most likely NBA Finals matchup we’ll see in 2018 is a rematch between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. We’ve gotten this each of the last three years. Barring something crazy happening, like a major injury and/or an unexpected member of one of the team’s cores demanding a trade, we’re probably getting this again.

Is this good for the league? Who knows. But what we do know is that if both teams head into the Finals as currently constructed, Golden State will be the overwhelming favorite to win again.

This leads to a question that Cleveland has to answer before we get to the trade deadline last year: What moves can they make so that they don’t lose this year? It’s a hard question to answer, especially considering that the only team that has more money tied up heading into next year as of right now than the Cavs is the Portland Trail Blazers.

This kind of takes free agency off of the table for Cleveland, barring something like Dwyane Wade signing for the veteran’s minimum happening. It also means that a trade would be the most likely way for the team to get some new blood on the roster. LeBron James isn’t going anywhere, nor is Kyrie Irving. Of course, this means the odd man out in a scenario where the Cavs want to bring in a different superstar is Kevin Love.